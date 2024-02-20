Alberta’s Sturmay keeps charging at Canadian women’s curling championship

See more sharing options

Alberta’s Selena Sturmay stayed unbeaten at the Canadian women’s curling championship with a fifth straight win Tuesday.

Sturmay dumped Laurie St-Georges 8-3 to top Pool A at 5-0, while Quebec dropped to 3-2.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson (5-1) chased the host province with an 11-6 win over Saskatchewan’s Skylar Ackerman (3-3).

Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes defeated B.C.’s Corryn Brown 8-4 to put both teams at 2-3.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Stacie Curtis won her first game with an 11-6 victory over winless Jane DiCarlo of Prince Edward Island.

The top three teams in each pool Thursday advance to Friday’s six-team playoff round, from which Saturday’s four Page playoff teams will be determined.

The winner of Sunday’s final represents Canada in the world championship March 16-24 in Sydney, N.S., and earns a return trip to the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as defending champion.

In Tuesday morning’s Pool B draw, Northwest Territories’ Kerry Galusha staged the largest comeback in national women’s championship history.

Down 7-0 after three ends, Galusha (1-3) pulled out a 10-9 win over Ontario’s Danielle Inglis (2-3).

Galusha scored three in the ninth and stole one in the 10th for N.W.T.’s first win of the tournament.

Curling Canada says it’s the largest comeback at a national championship since British Columbia overcame a 10-point deficit at the Canadian Ladies Curling Association Championship at the old Stampede Corral in Calgary on Feb. 26, 1970.

The championship’s been the Tournament of Hearts since 1982.

Ontario’s Rachel Homan joined idle Jennifer Jones of Manitoba atop Pool B at 4-0 following an 8-6 win over Manitoba’s Kate Cameron (2-2).

Homan was to meet Jones in the evening draw.

British Columbia’s Clancy Grandy (4-1) downed New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams (1-4) by a score of 9-3. Nova Scotia’s Heather Smith (2-3) picked up a 12-5 win over Yukon’s Bayly Scoffin (0-4).