Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jennifer Jones stays perfect at her last Scotties Tournament of Hearts

By DARRYL DYCK The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones scored five in the final end to rout Yukon's Bayly Scoffin in eight ends in Sunday's morning draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones scored five in the final end to rout Yukon's Bayly Scoffin in eight ends in Sunday's morning draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones scored five in the final end to rout Yukon’s Bayly Scoffin in eight ends in Sunday’s morning draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Jones improved to 2-0 in her 18th appearance at the women’s national curling championship, which she said will be her last.

British Columbia’s Clancy Grandy doubled Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 10-5.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Rachel Homan bested Danielle Inglis in an all-Ontario showdown.

Nova Scotia’s Heather Smith beat New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams 10-8.

Grandy and Homan also started the tournament with two wins.

Click to play video: 'Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts'
Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices