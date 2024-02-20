Menu

Crime

1 arrested in homicide shooting at a Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 6:13 pm
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP officers have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in a Manitoba First Nation.

Officers with the Gypsumville RCMP were called to the Pinaymootang First Nation on Feb. 12, at approximately 11:50 p.m., regarding a shooting in the community. There, they found a 23-year-old man outside a residence, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Eighteen-year-old Dredynn Kenneth Ducharme was arrested without incident in Winnipeg on Tuesday, five days after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He remains in custody and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

