Chick-fil-A is coming to Alberta later this year

A popular American fast food chicken restaurant has its sights set on Alberta.

Chick-fil-A announced Tuesday it will open three new restaurants in Alberta by the end of the year.

Construction is set to begin this month on a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in West Edmonton Mall. The plan is for the restaurant to open by late summer, the company said in a news release.

Construction will begin later this spring on locations on Macleod Trail in Calgary and in South Edmonton Common.

These Alberta locations are the first to open outside of Ontario since the first Chick-fil-A opened in Canada, in Toronto, in 2019.

The company has plans to open 20 restaurants in Alberta by 2030.

“Alberta has an incredible growth story and is an exciting place for us to continue our expansion in Canada,” said Paul Trotti, VP, international, Chick-fil-A, Inc.

“We can’t wait to offer new guests in the province an authentic Chick-fil-A experience. Each Chick-fil-A restaurant in Alberta will be led by an entrepreneur, an independent local owner-operator committed to creating jobs, developing leaders and making an impact in the communities they serve.”

There was previously a Chick-fil-A located at the Calgary International Airport, but it didn’t fall under the franchisee-owned restaurant category.

Each store is expected to hire 80 to 120 employees.

The CEO of Invest Alberta said the restaurant’s expansion into the province will have a positive impact on the economy.

“Alberta is one of the best places in Canada to do business,” Rick Christiaanse said in a news release. “We have a talented workforce filled with big thinkers across many different industries. Chick-fil-A is a perfect fit for our rapidly growing and diverse region.”

Alberta’s minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade added the province’s rapid growth and low taxes makes it an ideal place to do business.

“Alberta’s growing, young and diverse population means Chick-fil-A will have the future employees and customers they need to succeed,” Matt Jones said in a news release.

“I am pleased to welcome Chick-fil-A to Alberta, and I am encouraged by their commitment to give back to our local communities to reduce hunger and food waste.”

Every time a Chick-fil-A restaurant is opened, the company donates US$25,000 to Second Harvest, a Canadian food rescue organization focused on reducing hunger and food waste. The company said that tradition will continue with the Alberta locations.

Chick-fil-A is currently accepting expressions of interest for people who want to be franchise owner-operators in Ontario and Alberta. People who are interested can email the company directly.