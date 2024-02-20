Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP officer charged with driving offence, following motor vehicle collision

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
The IIU said a Manitoba RCMP has been charged with a driving-related charge in connection to a motor vehicle collision in Winnipeg last year.
An RCMP officer is facing a driving-related offence in connection with a motor vehicle collision last year in Winnipeg.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba led an investigation into the collision that resulted in serious injuries at the intersection of Inkster Boulevard and Keewatin Street on Aug. 1, 2023.

As part of the investigation, the IIU said an RCMP officer was attempting a traffic stop when the suspect’s vehicle sped away. A pursuit, with speeds of up to 200 km/h, resulted as part of the officer’s attempt to pull over the vehicle, the IIU noted.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The vehicle went eastbound on Inkster Boulevard, colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Keewatin Street. The male driver of the vehicle and two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to the Health Sciences Centre.

The IIU noted, in their investigation, that the attempt to pull the vehicle over and a lack of any attempt to mitigate the risks of the pursuit resulting in non-compliance with section 106 (4) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The officer was charged for failing to drive with due regard to safety.

IIU investigations in Manitoba
