Human leg discovered on New York City subway track remains a mystery

The discovery of a disembodied human leg in the New York City subway has police scratching their heads.

No details on who the leg belongs to or how it ended up on a subway line in between stops have been publicly released — if known — since the appendage was found Saturday around 1 p.m. local time.

Police said the leg was discovered on the No. 4 subway line between 167th and 170th streets in the Bronx, according to NBC New York.

The city’s medical examiner took possession of the leg to investigate its origins.

According to the New York Post, the leg was found charred and still wearing a pant leg.

Sources told local broadcaster WPIX that the appendage was first spotted by a train conductor. The worker was able to stop the train before running the leg over.

Subway service resumed on the No. 4 line later Saturday afternoon.

New York City is no stranger to high-profile cases of violence within its subway system. In recent years, there have been multiple instances of people being pushed off train platforms onto the rails.

Last week, one person died and five others were injured after an argument between two groups of teenagers on a train platform escalated into gunfire. A 14- and 15-year-old were among the injured.

The investigation into the origin of the leg is ongoing.