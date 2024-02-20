Menu

National

Calendar

Calendar

Canada

Northwest Territories stages historic comeback at Scotties in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Scotties Tournament of Hearts returns to Calgary with spectators for first time in 29 years'
Scotties Tournament of Hearts returns to Calgary with spectators for first time in 29 years
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 8, 2024) The country’s best female curlers will soon be sliding their way to Calgary for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which kicks off next week at Winsport. Curling Alberta’s Amy Nixon, who was a third on Alberta’s 2004 Scotties team, joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss the field and what fans can expect – Feb 8, 2024
Northwest Territories’ Kerry Galusha staged the largest comeback in Scotties Tournament of Hearts history on Tuesday morning.

Northwest Territories (1-3) came back from 7-0 down through three ends to beat Ontario’s Danielle Inglis (2-3) by a score of 10-9 and earn its first victory. Galusha’s rink also trailed 9-6 through eight ends before scoring three in the ninth and one in the 10th to win.

Northwest Territories skip Kerry Galusha delivers a rock while playing Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Northwest Territories skip Kerry Galusha delivers a rock while playing Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Curling Canada says it’s the largest comeback at a national championship since British Columbia overcame a 10-point deficit at the Canadian Ladies Curling Association Championship at the old Stampede Corral in Calgary on Feb. 26, 1970.

The Tournament of Hearts has served as the national women’s curling championship since 1982.

In other early results Tuesday, Ontario’s Rachel Homan improved to 4-0 with an 8-6 win over Manitoba’s Kate Cameron (2-2). Cameron led 4-3 after five ends before Homan scored three in the sixth. The two teams traded points the rest of the way.

Homan’s win sets up a clash between two undefeated teams at the women’s Canadian curling championship. Homan meets Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones (4-0) in the evening draw.

British Columbia’s Clancy Grandy (4-1) downed New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams (1-4) by a score of 9-3, and Nova Scotia’s Heather Smith (2-3) picked up a 12-5 win over Yukon’s Bayly Scoffin (0-4). Two more draws were scheduled for Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts'
Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
© 2024 The Canadian Press

