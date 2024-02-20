Latest death at EMDC under investigation by London police, regional coroner

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service (LPS) and the regional coroner’s office are investigating the latest death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

EMS received reports of a man in medical distress around 7:30 a.m. Friday after the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

CPR was underway as paramedics arrived.

According to police, the man was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of the Solicitor General say the matter may be investigated criminally if any activity is suspected.

“It is not appropriate for the ministry to comment further as the coroner and the ministry investigate the incident,” the statement reads.

This is the 22nd death at the EMDC since 2009, though none were reported in 2023.

The joint investigation between London police and the coroner is ongoing. No further details have been provided.