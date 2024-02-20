Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite edges higher, U.S. stock markets down after holiday Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the financial, telecom and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were lower after markets in both countries were closed Monday for a holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.17 points at 21,256.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.20 points at 38,614.79. The S&P 500 index was down 29.08 points at 4,976.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 175.07 points at 15,600.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 74.16 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.34 from Friday at US$77.12 per barrel, while the March natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$1.61 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$13.60 from Friday at US$2,037.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.85 a pound.

