Police watchdog investigates fatal shooting in Kitchener

A fatal officer-involved shooting which occurred in Kitchener on Monday night is under investigation by the Ontario’s police watchdog.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police issued a tweet that said that there was a “heavy police presence in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Karn Street in Kitchener for an ongoing investigation.”

About 40 minutes later, the service announced that SIU was investigating a shooting.

On Tuesday morning, the SIU issued a release with further information about the incident.

The SIU said officers were sent to a home in the area to deal with a disturbance call.

The SIU said officers were met at the home by a man who was holding an “edged weapon.” The police watchdog said that an officer fired his gun and that the man with the edged weapon was shot.

That man was then taken to hospital where he died.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.