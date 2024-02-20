Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police watchdog investigates fatal shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 9:08 am
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
The SIU said Waterloo police were met at an area home by a man who was holding an 'edged weapon' on Monday night. Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an officer shot the man with the weapon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fatal officer-involved shooting which occurred in Kitchener on Monday night is under investigation by the Ontario’s police watchdog.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police issued a tweet that said that there was a “heavy police presence in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Karn Street in Kitchener for an ongoing investigation.”

About 40 minutes later, the service announced that SIU was investigating a shooting.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On Tuesday morning, the SIU issued a release with further information about the incident.

The SIU said officers were sent to a home in the area to deal with a disturbance call.

The SIU said officers were met at the home by a man who was holding an “edged weapon.” The police watchdog said that an officer fired his gun and that the man with the edged weapon was shot.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

That man was then taken to hospital where he died.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices