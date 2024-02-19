Menu

National

World

Slain Haitian president’s widow among dozens indicted in assassination case

By Dánica Coto And Evens Sanon The Associated Press
Posted February 19, 2024 6:34 pm
1 min read
‘As bad as I’ve seen it’: How can Haiti emerge from years of unrest?
WATCH: 'As bad as I've seen it': How can Haiti emerge from years of unrest? – Aug 24, 2023
A judge investigating the July 2021 assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse issued a final report on Monday that indicts his widow, Martine Moïse, ex-prime minister Claude Joseph and the former chief of Haiti’s National Police, Léon Charles, among others.

Charles, who now serves as Haiti’s permanent representative to the Organization of the American States, faces the most serious charges: murder; attempted murder; possession and illegal carrying of weapons; conspiracy against the internal security of the State; and association of criminals.

Meanwhile, Martine Moïse and Joseph are accused of complicity and criminal association.

Charles could not be immediately reached for comment. Meanwhile, neither Joseph nor the spokesman for Martine Moïse’s attorney responded to messages for comment.

4 people charged in 2021 plot to ‘forcibly remove’ former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse from office

The judge’s findings are expected to further destabilize a country already struggling with a surge in gang violence and recovering from a spate of recent violent protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

A total of nearly 50 suspects were indicted in the 122-page report released Monday.

Another 11 suspects have been extradited to the U.S. and charged in the slaying, with three of them already sentenced.

U.S. prosecutors have described it as a plot hatched in both Haiti and Florida to hire mercenaries to kidnap or kill Moïse, who was 53 when he was slain at his private home near the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021.

U.S. attorney says ‘much of’ assassination plot of Haitian president was done in Florida
