Woman slashed in neck during domestic dispute at Whitby gas station: police

Durham Regional Police say a woman was rushed to hospital after she was slashed in the neck during a domestic dispute in Whitby, Ont.

A 40-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to the assault.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 16 at around 3:50 p.m. at a gas station near Brock Street South and Consumers Drive.

A 34-year-old woman suffered serious injuries from a slash to her neck, police said. She was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators said the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle with a small child. They were located a short time later with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police.

The child was not harmed, police said.

A 40-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with aggravated assault, weapons offences and failing to comply with a release order.

“Domestic violence can take many forms, including physical, emotional, financial and psychological abuse. It knows no boundaries and can impact people of all ages, genders, races and socioeconomic backgrounds,” police said.

“This incident serves as a crucial reminder that we must come together as a community to support those affected by domestic violence and work towards creating safer environments for everyone.”