Vacant London, Ont. house goes up in flames, no injuries: fire department

London Fire Department crews knocked down a blaze that engulfed a vacant house early Sunday morning.

The department tweeted that crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of Oxford Street West shortly after 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

In later tweets, the department said that high winds contributed to the spread, of the flames but the fire eventually put out.

Inspectors have been called to inspect the scene.

Crews arrived and hand lines were initially deployed for defensive attack

and then transitioned to aerial operations. High winds contributed to fire spread, crews did a great job to knockdown the fire in these conditions. #ldnont ^cs pic.twitter.com/xTOwBBWGqw — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 18, 2024