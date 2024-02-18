Menu

Fire

Vacant London, Ont. house goes up in flames, no injuries: fire department

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 18, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
An image of the fire. View image in full screen
Fire engulfed a vacant house in the 400 block of Oxford Street West early Sunday in London, Ont. London Fire Department/X
London Fire Department crews knocked down a blaze that engulfed a vacant house early Sunday morning.

The department tweeted that crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of Oxford Street West shortly after 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

In later tweets, the department said that high winds contributed to the spread, of the flames but the fire  eventually put out.

Inspectors have been called to inspect the scene.

