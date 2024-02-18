Vacant London, Ont. house goes up in flames, no injuries: fire department

London Fire Department crews knocked down a blaze that engulfed a vacant house early Sunday morning.
The department tweeted that crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of Oxford Street West shortly after 2 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
In later tweets, the department said that high winds contributed to the spread, of the flames but the fire eventually put out.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Inspectors have been called to inspect the scene.
Trending Now
Comments