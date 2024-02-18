St. Thomas, Ont. police searching for suspect in alleged stabbing incident

See more sharing options

St. Thomas, Ont., police are on the lookout for a suspect in connection with stabbing incident.

Police say they were called shortly after midnight on Saturday to a disturbance near Scott Street and Hamilton Street.

An altercation had reportedly taken place between two people who knew each other.

One person was reportedly stabbed and went to the hospital before police arrived.

Police say the victim had serious but non-life-threatening injuries after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Police are currently searching for Jeff Church, 54, of St. Thomas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Police add that there’s no threat to public safety but are asking the public to not approach the suspect and to call police immediately.