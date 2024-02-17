Passenger’s attempt to open door diverts Vancouver-Toronto flight to Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A flight from Vancouver to Toronto made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg after a passenger attempted to open a door.

WestJet says in an email that Flight 710 diverted to the Manitoba capital after the incident on Friday.

The airline says that as per standard protocol, it contacted RCMP and EMS to meet the aircraft upon arrival at Richardson International Airport and the passenger was taken into custody.

RCMP say an 18-year-old man from Victoria, B.C., was charged with endangering an aircraft under the Aeronautics Act.

Police say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 23 in Winnipeg.

WestJet says in its email that it’s important to note it’s not possible to open secured pressurized aircraft doors at high altitudes, adding the flight was able to continue to Toronto shortly after the stop.