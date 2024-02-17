Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

PWHL Toronto beats Montreal 3-0 in front of record-setting crowd for women’s hockey

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 17, 2024 4:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'PWHL seeing immediate viewership, attendance over first six weeks'
PWHL seeing immediate viewership, attendance over first six weeks
WATCH: Launched on New Year's Day, the Professional Women's Hockey League has seen viewership in the millions with a brand of physical hockey that has drawn immediate attention.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kristen Campbell made 30 saves in front of a women’s hockey-record crowd of 19,285 fans at Scotiabank Arena, helping Toronto beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

“The Battle on Bay Street” broke the attendance record of 18,013 set at the 2013 world championships in Ottawa, Ontario, for a preliminary round game between Canada and Finland. Minnesota set the previous PWHL mark of 13,316 for its home opener against Montreal on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

“It just shows that demand for women’s hockey and women’s sport.” Campbell said after the team’s first game at the home of the NHL’s Maple Leafs. “Playing in this venue was something that we’re always going to cherish for the rest of our lives.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Jesse Compher, Hannah Miller and Victoria Bach — into an empty net — scored in the third period to help Toronto (6-5-0) win its fourth straight. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 21 shots for Montreal (6-2-2).

Story continues below advertisement

“To see the amount of signs in the stands, to see little girls, little boys, families coming up, it’s unbelievable,” Montreal star Marie-Philip Poulin said. “What’s happening in women’s hockey right now, it’s surreal and we all take it in with a big smile.”

Compher opened the scoring at 5:11 of the third with a shot over Desbiens’ shoulder. Miller made it 2-0 with 4:39 remaining, firing a wrist between Desbiens’ legs. Bach scored with 4:07 left with Desbiens off for an extra attacker.

Trending Now

Canadian women’s basketball team star Kia Nurse, the cousin of PWHL Toronto star Sarah Nurse, performed the ceremonial puck drop.

Click to play video: 'Erin Ambrose and Jessica Porter on championing inclusivity in hockey'
Erin Ambrose and Jessica Porter on championing inclusivity in hockey
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices