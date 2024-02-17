Gazizov’s 2nd hat trick in 11 days pushes London Knights past Attack

Send this page to someone via email

Ruslan Gazizov scored three times and Easton Cowan extended his point streak to 23 games as the London Knights defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-2 at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre on Feb. 17.

Gazizov gave the Knights just about the quickest start you can get as he picked off a pass in the Owen Sound zone and scored just 33 seconds into the game.

Deni Goure of the Attack tied the game at the 3:49 mark of the first period but London bounced right back as former Attack forward Kaleb Lawrence powered his way across the Attack crease and used his reach to put the puck by Owen Sound goaltender Carter George for a 2-1 Knights lead before the game was six minutes old.

Gazizov hit the highlight reel later in the opening period as Jacob Julien tapped a pass to Gazizov from the left side of the ice as Gazizov raced to the Attack blue line. Gazizov spun as he took the pass to get around a defender and then went in alone to score his 26th goal of the season short-handed, making it 3-1 London through 20 minutes. The goal was the Knights league-leading 22nd while short-handed this season.

Story continues below advertisement

No goals were scored in the second period largely thanks to the work of the goalies as Michael Simpson and Carter George combined to make 29 saves as London outshot Owen Sound 17-12.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Colby Barlow got the Attack to within one with a power play goal just under five minutes into the third period but Konnor Smith of Owen Sound interfered enough with an Easton Cowan breakaway that happened less than one minute later that Cowan was awarded a penalty shot.

Cowan crept slowly to the Attack net on the attempt and was able to snap a shot between the legs of George to restore the Knights’ two-goal lead and extend his point streak.

Gazizov finished the scoring with his third goal of the game into an empty net at 18:48 and that completed the scoring.

London swept the six-game regular season series against Owen Sound in 2023-24.

The Knights outshot the Attack 41-29.

Boulton suspended indefinitely; Lockhart reinstated

Sawyer Boulton of the London Knights has been suspended indefinitely by the Ontario Hockey League after receiving an instigator penalty inside the final five minutes of London’s game against the Soo Greyhounds on Feb. 16.

Oshawa Generals overage forward Connor Lockhart was eligible to return to the lineup on Feb. 17. Lockhart was suspended indefinitely pending an OHL investigation and an investigation by Durham Region Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

The league released a statement on Feb. 17 saying: “The OHL understands that the Durham Regional Police Service has closed this matter. The League investigation revealed that Lockhart violated OHL rules and the League’s Code of Conduct. This is in addition to the findings of a previous Oshawa Generals team investigation that determined the player violated team rules.”

Lockhart was given an eight-game suspension dating back to Feb. 1 which has now been served.

Up next

The Knights will meet the Windsor Spitfires on Family Day Monday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., at Budweiser Gardens.

London has gone 3-0 against Windsor this year and has outscored the Spitfires 21-10.

Windsor sits tenth in the Western Conference and could miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Fans can check http://www.londonknights.com for ticket availability as a block of tickets is expected to open up on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Coverage will start at 1:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.