Video link
Headline link
Features

‘Kids Can Catch Day’ takes over several Alberta lakes this weekend

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Alberta Conservation Association (ACA) is inviting kids across the province to learn the (ancient) art of ice fishing.
Alberta Conservation Association (ACA) is inviting kids across the province to learn the (ancient) art of ice fishing. File / Getty Images
Leave the iPad and video games at home this weekend. The Alberta Conservation Association (ACA) is inviting kids across the province to learn the art of ice fishing.

Volunteers will be on-hand to help teach new anglers the proper ways to bait a hook, where to drop a line, and what to do once a fish has been caught. Families are encouraged to bring their own fishing rod, but rods will be available to borrow for those who don’t have one.

The association said fishing licenses are not required, and pre-drilled holes will be in place to ensure the best spots on the lake are secured with at least 10 centimetres of ice thickness for safety. The ACA said any caught fish will be safely released.

The ACA said the annual event is taking place at several lakes including, Wabamun Lake, Okotoks, Lesser Slave Lake, Pigeon lake, Manatokan Lake, Onoway and Athabasca.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but families interested in attending should check the ACA website updated times and meeting locations.

The ACA is making onsite registration available for those who missed the online registration.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

