Winnipeg police say they have been at the scene of a serious collision since 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The road has been blocked off to traffic from Northpoint Road to the Perimeter Highway. Police confirmed they were still on the scene as of 10 a.m.

Police did not say if anyone was injured but confirmed it was a serious single-vehicle crash.

Police expect to have more details later in the day.