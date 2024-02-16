Menu

Environment

Nova Scotia town fined $100K by Environment Canada for spilling raw sewage into brook

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
A town in central Nova Scotia has been fined $100,000 by the federal Environment Department for spilling raw sewage into a brook. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
A town in central Nova Scotia has been fined $100,000 by the federal Environment Department for spilling raw sewage into a brook.

A news release by the department says the Town of Trenton pleaded guilty in provincial court in Pictou County on one count of violating the federal Fisheries Act.

The department says the money collected from the town will go toward a fund the federal government uses to repair environmental damage across the country.

Aside from fining the town, the court also ordered it to meet several conditions, including that it ensure municipal staff are taught the requirements of the Fisheries Act.

On Nov. 13, 2019, officers with the Environment Department received a complaint of a strong sewage smell along a street near Lowden Brook, a tributary to the East River that supports populations of speckled trout, brown trout, and Atlantic salmon.

The department’s investigation found that raw sewage was discharged into the water between June 1, 2019, and Jan. 4, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

