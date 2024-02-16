B.C. seeking to seize $6M in property from alleged drug dealer

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan resident is facing court time after the province launched an extensive civil forfeiture lawsuit this month.

Filed in B.C. Supreme Court, the province’s Director of Civil Forfeiture is seeking to seize six properties located in Kelowna and Vernon, alleging that Kulwant Singh Bal “is a member of a criminal organization, the full particulars of which are not known to the plaintiff.”

The lawsuit — which also lists Catherine Angela Bal, who is Kulwant’s spouse, Darshan Kaur Bal and Jaskaran Singh Sidhu as defendants — is also asking for 13 bank accounts and all associated funds to be turned over to the province.

2:09 Anti-gang agency seizes weapons, vehicles, drugs in B.C. bust

The properties include a used-car lot on Highway 97 in Kelowna, Kulwant Bal’s residence in Vernon, three condos and an acreage. The combined total of all six properties, according to B.C. Assessment, is $6.12 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit says Kulwant Bal is linked to five of the six properties, with one being owned by Darshan Bal.

According to court documents, Kelowna RCMP began investigating Sidhu for fraud in January 2021 while being employed at Valley First Credit Union in West Kelowna.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The investigation began following a report from Valley First’s manager of corporate security.

The lawsuit says Kulwant Bal provided Sidhu with falsified documents which allowed Bal to be approved for mortgages. The bank funds were then used to purchase property, with $47,150 in cash being deposited in Sidhu’s bank account between February and October of 2020.

1:58 ‘Largest in prairie history’: $50 million in meth seized at Manitoba border crossing

Also in 2021, Lloydminster RCMP initiated a local dial-a-dope investigation, which led them to Kulwant Bal as the supplier.

Story continues below advertisement

A Vancouver Sun story says Kulwant Bal has previously been associated with people in both the Wolfpack gang alliance and the Hells Angels.

Kulwant Bal also owns the used car lot, Empire Motors, on Highway 97 North in Kelowna.

“On Dec. 15, 2021, an undercover police officer attended (Empire Motors) and purchased 485.6 grams of cocaine from K. Bal,” reads the lawsuit.

It also says the following were bought from KulwantBal:

492.9 grams of cocaine on Jan. 19, 2022

501.1 grams of cocaine from an associate (Gary) on March 2, 2022

989.3 grams of meth from the same associate on March 2, 2022

252 grams of cocaine from the same associate on April 6, 2022

And on May 6, 2022, Kulwant Bal agreed to launder $25,000 for the undercover officer.

1:55 Calgary police find guns and $73k in drugs in downtown encampment

“On June 1, 2022, K. Bal was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking a controlled substance,” reads the lawsuit.

Story continues below advertisement

That same day, search warrants were executed at Empire Motors, his home and another property.

Below are some of the items that the lawsuit says were seized by police:

$15,640 in Canadian currency in nine envelopes

$5,000 in Canadian currency in two envelopes

$35,000 in currency

$10,300 in counterfeit American currency

Records of transactions, including sales, collections and debts

Two stun guns, one of which was disguised as a cellphone

Several cellphones

A prohibited firearm with the serial number removed

111 grams of cocaine

189.7 grams of anabolic steroid powder

Forty-four 10-ounce silver bars

Money counting machine

Digital weigh scale

More information about the RCMP drug bust in Lloydminster is available online.

None of the allegations have been proven.