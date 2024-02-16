Explosive disposal unit investigates suspicious Saskatoon package Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police’s explosive disposal unit was called to a local business Friday morning after a suspicious package was seen outside the building.

Police were called around 7:20 a.m. to the 600 block of 50th Street East where they isolated the package and evacuated the immediate area.

Drone and robot technology was used to neutralize the package and police say there is no threat to public safety and that the area has since been cleared.