Canada

Explosive disposal unit investigates suspicious Saskatoon package Friday morning

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon's explosive disposal unit was called Friday morning after a suspicious package was found outside a business. File / Global News
Saskatoon police’s explosive disposal unit was called to a local business Friday morning after a suspicious package was seen outside the building.

Police were called around 7:20 a.m. to the 600 block of 50th Street East where they isolated the package and evacuated the immediate area.

Drone and robot technology was used to neutralize the package and police say there is no threat to public safety and that the area has since been cleared.

