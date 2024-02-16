Edmonton Oil Kings unveil limited edition SpongeBob jerseys ahead of Family Day game

The Edmonton Oil Kings are heading to Bikini Bottom for Monday’s Family Day matinee against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The team unveiled new limited edition jerseys Friday morning featuring SpongeBob SquarePants. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Oil Kings unveiled new limited edition jerseys Friday morning featuring SpongeBob SquarePants. Global News

“These limited edition jerseys will be raffled and sold via silent auction during the game and lucky fans will be able to come down onto the ice and get that jersey straight off the back of their hockey heroes after the game,” said Kevin Radomski, director of business operations with the Oil Kings.

The jerseys feature SpongeBob and his sidekick Patrick Star playing hockey along with pineapple-themed sleeves and SpongeBob-themed lettering for the name bars on the back.

It’s the latest in the team’s themed events and a partnership between Nickelodeon and Remax Canada. A similar SpongeBob-themed game last year raised about $10,000.

“We’re going to have more fun than usual as we transform our jerseys and celebrate all things SpongeBob SquarePants,” Radomski said.

“Fundraisers like this are not only really fun to participate in but also every single dollar that we raise to help kids,” said Angela Bennett with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. Bennett said the money will be used to fund “urgent needs” at the hospital.

“The jerseys are super cool,” said Elijah, a Stollery ambassador who underwent three surgeries at the hospital. “The Stollery is a great organization and they help thousands of kids from everywhere. The Stollery got me back to playing hockey,”

The SpongeBob SquarePants takeover will take to the ice at Rogers Place on Monday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. Puck drop is at 2p.m.

“I watched the show when I was younger and still do once in a while,” said Oil Kings forward John Szabo. “It’s cool that the characters are playing hockey. The pineapples are pretty cool too and it’s great to give back to the community too.”

