London, Ont. police release surveillance video of vehicle wanted in hit-and-run

London, Ont., police are providing a description and video of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this week, hoping that members of the public can help identify those responsible.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 3 a.m. Monday on Highbury Avenue North at Florence Street, police said at the time. The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Police did not have an update on his condition as of Friday afternoon.

Police are describing the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured sedan with “damage to the front grill, hood, or windshield.” It was last seen heading west on Huron Street from Highbury Avenue North.

The surveillance video released by police on Friday shows the suspect vehicle on Highbury Avenue North near the intersection where the crash occurred. It shows surveillance from before and after the crash. Police note that in the portion that occurs after the crash, the vehicle only has its daytime running lights on.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 3:10 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 or anyone with dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance that could help the investigation to contact them.