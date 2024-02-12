Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Highbury Ave N: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with serious injuries resulting from a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Highbury Avenue North and Florence Street in London, Ont., police say.

Emergency services were told “that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle” just after 3 a.m. Monday, police say.

An man was taken to hospital but police say the vehicle that struck him left before emergency crews arrived.

Highbury Avenue North has been closed between Dundas and Brydges streets since police arrived and will remain closed “until the investigation is complete.”

A police drone will also be flying in the crash area to assist in the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information, dash-cam footage or video surveillance from the area to contact them.