After spending last season with rival Saskatchewan Roughriders, offensive tackle Eric Lofton is headed back to Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers announced Friday that Lofton, 30, has agreed to a one-year contract to play in Winnipeg.

The New Jersey native started in 14 games for the Riders in 2023, after previous stops in Ottawa (2017-18), Edmonton (2019-20), and Winnipeg, where he started a single game with the Bombers in 2022.