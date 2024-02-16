S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the base metals sector helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.94 points at 21,291.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.19 points at 38,734.93. The S&P 500 index was up 0.33 of a point at 5,030.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 27.64 points at 15,878.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.21 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down eight cents at US$77.51 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up three cents at US$1.61 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.80 at US$2,020.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.83 a pound.