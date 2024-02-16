Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians need to know about the U.K. and Japan slipping into recession'
What Canadians need to know about the U.K. and Japan slipping into recession
WATCH ABOVE: What Canadians need to know about the U.K. and Japan slipping into recession
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in the base metals sector helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.94 points at 21,291.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.19 points at 38,734.93. The S&P 500 index was up 0.33 of a point at 5,030.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 27.64 points at 15,878.53.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.21 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The April crude contract was down eight cents at US$77.51 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up three cents at US$1.61 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.80 at US$2,020.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.83 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices