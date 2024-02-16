Project Renewal: Coke, meth seized in ongoing Belleville drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Several people are facing charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Belleville, Ont.

Members of the Project Renewal drug enforcement team along with the emergency response K9 units raided a home on Herchimer Avenue Thursday morning.

Police say officers found nearly 88 grams of cocaine, nearly 11 grams of meth, seven unknown pills and a small amount of cash.

Seven men and women between the ages of 35 and 60 are facing trafficking-related charges.

Project Renewal began in late 2020 and has led to multiple drug and firearm arrests in the city over the last four years.

The latest raid comes two days after police announced a traffic stop and raid connected to Project Renewal had led to multiple arrests in Trenton and the Scarborough area of Toronto and the seizure of nearly 265 grams of cocaine.