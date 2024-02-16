Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Project Renewal: Coke, meth seized in ongoing Belleville drug investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
belleville police View image in full screen
Belleville police say several people have been charged in connection with a Project Renewal drug raid. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several people are facing charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Belleville, Ont.

Members of the Project Renewal drug enforcement team along with the emergency response K9 units raided a home on Herchimer Avenue Thursday morning.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say officers found nearly 88 grams of cocaine, nearly 11 grams of meth, seven unknown pills and a small amount of cash.

Seven men and women between the ages of 35 and 60 are facing trafficking-related charges.

Project Renewal began in late 2020 and has led to multiple drug and firearm arrests in the city over the last four years.

Trending Now

The latest raid comes two days after police announced a traffic stop and raid connected to Project Renewal had led to multiple arrests in Trenton and the Scarborough area of Toronto and the seizure of nearly 265 grams of cocaine.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices