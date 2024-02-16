Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

‘No longer viable’: Factory Direct to liquidate stores

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Factory Direct store in Toronto. View image in full screen
Factory Direct store in Toronto. Google Streetview
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ontario court has given Factory Direct permission to liquidate its stores as it begins winding down the business.

Court documents show the discount electronics and home goods retailer wanted to close its 14 stores in the province because it has found the business is “no longer viable.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Factory Direct says it has experienced declining sales and increased costs that led to operating losses of about $1.7 million in the 11-month period ended Nov. 30.

The Vaughan, Ont.-based retailer says inflation has resulted in falling demand for its products, which include many non-essential goods like televisions.

Trending Now

It also notes that it has seen increased competition as more online marketplaces and wholesalers launch direct-to-consumer businesses.

Factory Direct, which was founded in 1995, has about 200 employees who will be terminated as business operations wind down.

Advertisement
More on Lifestyle
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices