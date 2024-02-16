Taylor Swift donates $134K to family of woman killed at Super Bowl parade

Send this page to someone via email

Taylor Swift made a US$100,000 (about C$134,900) donation to a fundraiser for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

The singer left a message to accompany her donation on Friday morning, writing, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

Swift, 34, made two separate US$50,000 (almost C$67,450) contributions to a GoFundMe page established for Lopez-Galvan’s husband and two children. GoFundMe has a $50,000 donation cap, thus the two transactions.

A representative for Swift confirmed to entertainment industry publication Variety that the donation is legitimate.

The GoFundMe has already more than doubled its original US$75,000 (C$101,179) goal, totalling over US$200,000 (about C$269,800) in raised funds.

View image in full screen Lisa Lopez-Galvan with loved ones. GoFundMe

“Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed,” the GoFundMe’s description reads. “She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life.”

0:59 Multiple shots heard as Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade ends

Lopez-Galvan was a 43-year-old radio DJ and the co-host of the local Latin music program, Taste of Tejano on KKFI.

She died at the scene of the shooting after being struck in her abdomen on Wednesday.

According to the radio station where she worked, Lopez-Galvan’s son Marc, who is in his 20s, was also shot in his leg. He was treated in hospital and later released.

During a press conference Thursday, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves said 22 people were injured in the shooting. The victim’s ages ranged between eight and 47 years old, though half were under the age of 16. Lopez-Galvan was the only fatality.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire, police said, ruling out terrorism.

1:04 Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade appears to have stemmed from dispute: police

Two juvenile suspects have been detained by police in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are calling for witnesses to Wednesday’s shooting to come forward and have asked people to submit any cellphone footage of the shooting. Victims of the violence can call a dedicated hotline at 816-413-3477.

On Sunday, the Chiefs triumphed 25-22 over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.