Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada see 11% revenue increase amid resilient international demand

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 16, 2024 7:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Canada CEO grilled by MPs over accessibility services'
Air Canada CEO grilled by MPs over accessibility services
WATCH: Air Canada CEO grilled by MPs over accessibility services – Feb 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Air Canada AC.TO lifted forecast for its 2024 core profit on Friday, as Canada’s largest carrier benefits from resilient demand for international travel.

North American carriers with major international operations are benefiting from a rise in demand, as consumers choose to spend on experiences over goods despite a squeeze in budgets.

Airlines were able to cash in on the strong holiday travel period, which saw an influx of travelers. About 2.6 million customers took Air Canada flights between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6, about 10% more than in the same period in 2022.

“We strengthened our balance sheet, reduced our debt and, despite the continuing macroeconomic and structural cost pressures on our industry, our unit costs were contained within our adjusted CASM (cost per available seat mile) guidance,” Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada to reimburse B.C. man over misinformation from airline chatbot'
Air Canada to reimburse B.C. man over misinformation from airline chatbot
Trending Now

The airline now expects its 2024 core profit to be in the range of $3.7 billion (US$2.75 billion) to $4.2 billion (US$3.12 billion), compared with a target of $3.5 billion to $4.0 billion it provided in February last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted EBITDA of $3.76 billion, according to LSEG data.

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

The Canadian carrier’s operating revenue rose 11 per cent to $5.18 billion in the fourth quarter, beating Street expectations of $5.12 billion.

The company, however, reported a wider-than-expected adjusted per-share loss of $0.12, compared with analysts’ expectations of $0.04, owing to high labor costs as the airline hired more staff to handle holiday period traffic.

Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shilpi Majumdar

More on Canada
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices