Crime

Variety of drugs seized after speeder pulled over on 401: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
O.P.P investigating a death at at hotel in Quinte West View image in full screen
OPP have charged three people from Quebec after they say a variety of drugs were found when a driver was pulled over for speeding on Hwy. 401. Global News
A Quebec man likely wishes he’d followed the speed limit after police found a variety of drugs during a traffic stop on Ontario’s Hwy. 401.

Police pulled over a vehicle after clocking the driver going 140 km/h in the Township of Tyendinaga shortly before noon on Wednesday.

The vehicle was stopped without incident westbound between Highway 49 and Deseronto Road.

While interacting with the driver, police say officers noticed drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, a male passenger, and a woman in the back seat were all placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle found 665 meth pills, 60 amphetamine pills, 15 grams of coke, a small amount of crack cocaine, 69 fentanyl pills, 14 grams of crystal meth, 21 oxycodone pills, and various other prescription pills, police say.

A 45-year-old man from Saint-Jerome, Quebec is charged with speeding, driving while suspended, and a long list of drug-related charges.

A 29-year-old man from Dorval, Quebec, and a 22-year woman from Sainte-Jerome, Quebec are also each facing a number of drug charges.

 

