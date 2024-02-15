Variety of drugs seized after speeder pulled over on 401: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man likely wishes he’d followed the speed limit after police found a variety of drugs during a traffic stop on Ontario’s Hwy. 401.

Police pulled over a vehicle after clocking the driver going 140 km/h in the Township of Tyendinaga shortly before noon on Wednesday.

The vehicle was stopped without incident westbound between Highway 49 and Deseronto Road.

While interacting with the driver, police say officers noticed drugs in the vehicle.

A speeding car, on Highway-401 in Tyendinaga Township Wednesday led to the seizure of illicit drugs including crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl. Click "ALT" for details. pic.twitter.com/BxXJMv7llh — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 15, 2024

The driver, a male passenger, and a woman in the back seat were all placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle found 665 meth pills, 60 amphetamine pills, 15 grams of coke, a small amount of crack cocaine, 69 fentanyl pills, 14 grams of crystal meth, 21 oxycodone pills, and various other prescription pills, police say.

A 45-year-old man from Saint-Jerome, Quebec is charged with speeding, driving while suspended, and a long list of drug-related charges.

A 29-year-old man from Dorval, Quebec, and a 22-year woman from Sainte-Jerome, Quebec are also each facing a number of drug charges.