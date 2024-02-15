Menu

Canada

Belleville, Ont. receives federal funding for housing conversion project

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 4:07 pm
2 min read
In a significant announcement this afternoon, Belleville unveiled plans to bolster its housing supply with the aid of over $15 million in federal funding. The funding is earmarked for the conversion of a former government building on North Front Street into much-needed housing units.
In a significant announcement Thursday afternoon, Belleville, Ont., unveiled plans to bolster its housing supply with the aid of over $15 million in federal funding. The funding is earmarked for the conversion of a former government building on North Front Street into much-needed housing units.

The building’s transformation into housing, now dubbed ‘Sagonaska Place,’ represents a collaborative effort between various stakeholders and levels of government. With support from the Government of Canada’s Affordable Housing Fund and the National Housing Strategy, this initiative seeks to address Belleville’s pressing housing challenges.

Belleville Mayor Neil Ellis lauded the endeavour, emphasizing its potential as a model for other municipalities.

“It’s a really beautiful building, beautiful suites, and it’s going to be an example for other cities to look at this project and to see how to get it done,” Ellis said.

The allocation of funds reflects a commitment to addressing housing shortages and improving accessibility to affordable housing options. With 38 units planned, including eight fully accessible apartments and 19 designated as affordable housing, Sagonaska Place aims to meet the diverse needs of Belleville’s residents.

Chief of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, R. Don Maracle, highlighted the project’s significance for Indigenous communities, noting the scarcity of housing options both on and off reserves.

“There’s not really housing available on reserve or off reserve, so a number of people from our community have applied to rent some of these units,” explained Maracle.

Scheduled for completion by the end of March, Sagonaska Place represents a milestone in Belleville’s ongoing efforts to address housing challenges. The project not only increases housing stock but also provides a haven for marginalized groups, particularly Indigenous peoples fleeing violence.

As Belleville strives to build inclusive and sustainable communities, the conversion of the former government building stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering equitable access to housing for all.

