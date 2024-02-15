Popular music festival in Beaumont rebrands, announces 2024 lineup

Send this page to someone via email

The Beaumont Music Festival has unveiled a new name and new lineup just in time for the 2024 season.

Formerly known as the Beaumont Blues and Roots Music Festival, organizers promise more diverse Canadian talent, including an all-female lineup on the festival’s main stage this year.

“It’s been kind of a natural evolution, we’ve really changed from where we started back in 2008 to a very diverse and wide-ranging set of performers, so the name just made more sense as we look to where we’re going to be in five years,” said Jeremy Kornel, executive director of the Beaumont Music Festival. “It’s been a lot of work over the past two weeks and a lot of thought went into it.”

The newly rebranded festival kicks off June 21 for two days at Four Seasons Park in Beaumont, Alta.

Canadian rockers The Headstones will take the main stage Friday night, with The Beaches headlining Saturday night.

The festival bills itself as Canada’s longest-running 100 per cent all-Canadian music festival.

“The Headstones are back by popular demand. We had a lot of people asking for them,” Kornel said. “And on the Friday we just wanted to build out a full day of great Canadian female talent.”

Some of the other notable acts set to appear at the festival this year include alt-pop-rock singer Begonia, Juno Award-winning rock band duo Dear Rouge and local indie-alternative band King of Foxes. Country music artists Justin Sutton & North of 49 and local musician Martin Kerr are also set to appear.

A full list of the performances can be found on the Beaumont Music Festival website, along with ticket information. Camping information is also available for out-of-town guests.