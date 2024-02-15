Things to do in Edmonton on Family Day 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Family Day, a provincial statutory holiday observed on the third Monday in February in most provinces, takes place on Feb. 19 this year.

If you’re looking for things to do in and around Edmonton, there are lots of options — from art exhibits to ice climbing.

Alberta was the first province to introduce the statutory holiday in 1990 under then-Premier Don Getty. It’s now observed in Alberta, B.C., New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Downtown Arts District:

Join the Edmonton Arts Council (EAC) in the heart of downtown on Monday from 12 – 4 p.m., for an afternoon of free Family Day activities and entertainment.

This year, the City of Edmonton and the EAC have partnered with downtown Arts District partners to offer free programming, including music, theatre, roving performers and games.

Churchill Square:

Free music, games and activities at Sir Winston Churchill Square from 12 – 4 p.m. on Monday.

There’s a special performance by Hula Hoop Circus from 3 – 4 p.m.

Art Gallery of Alberta:

The art gallery has special Family Day programming between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., including performances by Hula Hoop Circus (from 1 – 2 p.m.), child-friendly games and activities, art and music.

Admission is free admission for all galleries presented by Station Lands Ltd.

Winspear Centre:

There’s free Family Day programming at the Winspear Centre from 2 – 3 p.m. on Monday.

People can also join Rhythm, Rhythm, Rhythm in a drum circle facilitated by Lucas Coffey.

Citadel Theatre:

Head to the Citadel Theatre for free performances by the Alberta Musical Theatre Company, who will be showing their musical adaptation of the classic fairytale Cinderella.

Shows take place from 12 – 1 p.m. and 3 – 4 p.m.

Stanley A. Milner Library:

On Monday, the Stanley Milner Library will celebrate Family Day with a family baking class, a concert, storytelling and crafts.

ICE District:

Head to the Fan Park in ICE District on Family Day for the Open Community Competition at the UIAA World Ice Climbing Championships and YEG Ice Fest.

Clinics will be available for all levels of ice and mixed climbers. To register, visit the YEG Ice Fest website.

Admission is free.

Enjoy food, entertainment, a winter market and the family fun zone.

Muttart Conservatory:

There’s a Prehistoric Paradise Family Day event at the Muttart Conservatory featuring dinosaurs, reptiles and large insects throughout the pyramids for the “Giants in the Mist” show.

There will be activities, such as airbrush tattoos, a magician that will be roving through the mist, crafts and sensory play, finding dinosaurs and fossils through a scavenger hunt.

The fun runs from 12 – 4 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. General admission applies.

Edmonton Valley Zoo:

Celebrate Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Cozy up next to a campfire and join our education team for animal talks, crafts, and games.

General admission applies. Tickets are available in advance on MoveLearnPlay; memberships apply. The Edmonton Valley Zoo recommends all patrons, including members, purchase and reserve their timed entry for each visit.

Between Feb. 17 and April 1, Alberta residents can receive two–for–one admission to both the Edmonton Valley Zoo and the Muttart Conservatory.

Silver Skate Festival:

Family Day is the final day of the Silver Skate Festival.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park is the location of the festival. It includes ice-skating, storytelling, a snow sculpture garden and fire sculpture burns.

ETS offers free shuttle service to and from the festival on Family Day.

Admission is free.

Winter patios:

Check out a winter patio in Edmonton, where you can sip a coffee or hot chocolate al fresco, all winter long.

The WinterCity Edmonton and Vibrant Streets initiatives provide opportunities to increase the vibrancy and livability of city streets, sidewalks and alleyways from downtown and beyond.

Visit the WinterCity Edmonton website to find a list of businesses sporting winter patios, including pet-friendly patios.

Front Yards In Bloom: Winterscapes

The city suggests you participate in Winterscapes with your family this Family Day.

Spend the day creating a wintry display in your front yard as part of the city’s annual Winterscapes photo contest. Visit edmonton.ca/winterscapes for the terms and conditions, to see inspirational photos and a list of prizes.

Entries and nominations are accepted up to and including Feb. 19.

Family Day at the Alberta Legislature:

Head to the Alberta Legislature Building and the Queen Elizabeth II Building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy free musical performances, magic shows, juggling, circus acts, crafts, storytelling, Lego® fun and the legislature building open house.

Visit assembly.ab.ca for more information.