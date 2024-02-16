New Music Friday: 11 releases for your February long weekend

Most of the country gets a long weekend, right? Whether you call it Family Day, Louis Riel Day, Heritage Day, or Islander Day, it’s nice to have that midwinter break. This requires new tunes, of course. Here’s what New Music Friday has for this week.

Singles

1. Pearl Jam, Dark Matter (Republic/UMG)

Pearl Jam is pretty bullish on their new album (also called Dark Matter), saying that it’s (a) one of their best in years and (b) much harder rocking than expected. Their 12th studio record is set for release on April 19. It’s the band’s first record since Gigaton was released just before the pandemic set in back in March 2020. A special Record Store Day edition will be available on April 20.

Story continues below advertisement

2. Kittie, Eyes Wide Open (Sumerian Records)

London, Ontario’s all-female Kittie was one of the fiercest metal bands this country ever produced. After an extended hiatus, they’ve returned with their first new song in 13 years. The producer, Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice in Chains, Korn) has done a great job in bringing back what made Kittie great back in the day.

3. Kim Gordon, I’m a Man (Matador)

Speaking of fierce women, ex-Sonic Youth bass player/singer Kim Gordon will release her second solo album The Collective on March 8. This semi-industrial noise-heavy track channels the attitudes of an incel. Scary, toxic, and intense stuff.

4. Dandy Warhols feat. Slash, I’d Like to Help You With Your Problem (Dine Alone)

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Slash lent his wah-wah superpowers to what singer Courtney Taylor-Taylor describes as “a real Vietnam-era acid rock sound.” He says “The first time we heard it back in our studio we just stared at each other with our mouths open.” See if you agree. The new album, Rockmaker, will be here March 15.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Warpaint, Common Blue (Rough Trade)

Warpaint has been around for a couple of decades now. To mark the anniversary, they’re going to release a new 7-inch single next month. Its digital companion is already here. This is some real indie goodness.

6. Goat Girl, Ride Around (Rough Trade)

More indie goodness. Goat Girl is an all-female trio from South London set to release their third solo album, Below the Waste, on June 7. If these doesn’t remind you of deep alternative from the middle 90s, you weren’t alive back then.

Story continues below advertisement

Albums

1. IDLES, TANGK (Partisan Records)

If the video for this single from IDLES’ fifth album looks familiar yet strangely off, it’s because IDLES has used deepfake technology to hijack Coldplay’s video for Yellow from 2000. Singer Joe Talbot says that the concept came to him in a dream. And don’t worry. Chris Martin has given the band his blessing. Martin even helped with the training of the AI. Can we expect more of these things? I’d bet on it.

2. Laura Jane Grace, Hole in My Head (Polyvinyl)

The frontperson for Against Me! has scored a solid bulleye with a third solo album that says what it needs via 11 songs over just 25 minutes. It’s raw, naked, and extremely honest. This is a record where you must pay close attention to the lyrics for maxium effect. This single, clocking it at 121 seconds, is a good example.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Cast, Love is the Call (Cast Recordings)

John Power and his Liverpudlian crew are back with their first album since 2017. I love that the record was made at a studio called Space Mountain (owned by producer Flood) in Spain. Some nice post Britpop, this.

4. Honeymoon Suite, Alive (Frontiers Music s.r.l.)

Yes, THAT Honeymoon Suite from Niagara Falls. This is their first album since 2008. The first single from this record was released in–wait for it–October 2019. Talk about lead time, huh?

Story continues below advertisement

5. Mother Mother, Grief Chapter (Warner)

Vancouver’s Mother Mother is now up to nine albums