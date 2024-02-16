Family Day 2024: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Family Day holiday weekend is just around the corner, but with the holiday Monday will come several closures.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed Feb. 19, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend.

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed, except for the locations at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., which will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the location at 510 Hamilton Rd., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Rexall locations in London except for the one at 1551 Dundas St. E. Unit #5 will be open on Monday but with reduced hours.

Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall and CF Masonville Place will be closed on Monday.

Food and drink

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday.

LCBO locations will be closed on Monday.

The Wine Rack locations on Wellington Road and at Adelaide and Huron streets will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the location at Richmond and Oxford streets will open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All Beer Store locations across the province will be closed Monday.

The Labatt Brewery Beer Store will be closed this Family Day.

Government/public services

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed.

Banks will also be closed Monday.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday, except for recycling at apartment buildings normally scheduled for Feb. 19.

All London Public Library locations will be closed Sunday, Feb. 18. The Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed then as well.

The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule; its Downtown Ticket Office will be closed, while the 450 Highbury Ave. location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

