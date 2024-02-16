Family Day 2024: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

The Family Day holiday weekend is just around the corner, but with the holiday Monday will come several closures.
Here’s a list of what is open and closed Feb. 19, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend.
Pharmacy/shopping
- Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed, except for the locations at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., which will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the location at 510 Hamilton Rd., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Rexall locations in London except for the one at 1551 Dundas St. E. Unit #5 will be open on Monday but with reduced hours.
- Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall and CF Masonville Place will be closed on Monday.
Food and drink
- Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.
- Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday.
- LCBO locations will be closed on Monday.
- The Wine Rack locations on Wellington Road and at Adelaide and Huron streets will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the location at Richmond and Oxford streets will open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- All Beer Store locations across the province will be closed Monday.
- The Labatt Brewery Beer Store will be closed this Family Day.
Government/public services
- Government offices, including city hall, will be closed.
- Banks will also be closed Monday.
- Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.
- Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday, except for recycling at apartment buildings normally scheduled for Feb. 19.
- All London Public Library locations will be closed Sunday, Feb. 18. The Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed then as well.
- The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule; its Downtown Ticket Office will be closed, while the 450 Highbury Ave. location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Recreation/entertainment
- The City of London will again be offering free recreation activities across the community. Registration is only required for the science workshops at South London Community Centre.
- Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open across the city. Call or check online to confirm specific hours.
- Boler Mountain is open all weekend.
- The Factory will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Family Day.
- London Children’s Museum will be open through the long weekend.
- Storybook Gardens will be open for 4 timeslots on Feb. 19: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- More events can be found on Tourism London’s website.
