Belleville man charged for alleged fake vehicle theft report

A Belleville man who told police his vehicle was stolen is facing charges after his report turned out to be allegedly bogus.

Police began investigating after the man reported his vehicle had been stolen from a north-end business parking lot early Wednesday.

As investigators looked deeper into the claim they said they found the vehicle had not been stolen.

They allege the man had made a false police report to commit insurance fraud.

A 20-year-old Belleville man is charged with fraud over $5,000 and public mischief.

The accused has been released on an undertaking with a court date in March.