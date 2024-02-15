Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph bus shelters vandalized: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 15, 2024 11:31 am
1 min read
Guelph police are investigating vandalism at a number of transit bus shelters in the city. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating vandalism at a number of transit bus shelters in the city. Show Up Guelph/Instagram
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several transit bus shelters in Guelph have been targeted by vandals, police say.

Guelph police received a report from Guelph Transit on Wednesday.

Investigators say some of the advertisements on these shelters were replaced with posters containing political messaging.

They say some of the shelters sustained thousands of dollars in damages.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators say some photos of the damage were posted on social media. They believe a street artist known only as Lionel is behind this.

A photo posted on Instagram displays messaging supporting Palestinians. View image in full screen
A photo posted on Instagram displays messaging supporting Palestinians. Show Up Guelph/Instagram
Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices