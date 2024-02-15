Guelph bus shelters vandalized: police

Send this page to someone via email

Several transit bus shelters in Guelph have been targeted by vandals, police say.

Guelph police received a report from Guelph Transit on Wednesday.

Investigators say some of the advertisements on these shelters were replaced with posters containing political messaging.

They say some of the shelters sustained thousands of dollars in damages.

Investigators say some photos of the damage were posted on social media. They believe a street artist known only as Lionel is behind this.

View image in full screen A photo posted on Instagram displays messaging supporting Palestinians. Show Up Guelph/Instagram

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.