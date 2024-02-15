Fistfight breaks out on Southwest flight, bystanders try to intervene 

Send this page to someone via email

Travelling can make some people irritable, but throwing punches on an airplane is taking it to the next level.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation following the release of a video involving two passengers in a fistfight during a flight to Hawaii on Monday.

The two men in the scrap were on a Southwest Airlines flight en route to Kauai from the Oakland International Airport.

In the video, which was first shared to Instagram by the user @kauai.airbnb, the two men are seen arguing before one traveller reaches out to slap the other. The second man, wearing a dark ballcap, retaliates with a right hook to the other passenger’s head.

Things go sideways from there and the two men exchange blows — all while a woman is trapped between them, ducking down in the seats.

Other passengers and flight staff erupt in surprise and try to intervene as the fight continues. One traveller in a black t-shirt can be heard in the video telling the man in the baseball cap, “It’s just not worth it, man.”

The two fighting passengers continue to argue and taunt one another before another flyer in a blue sweater successfully diffuses the situation with calm reassurances.

NBC Bay Area reported both men involved in the fight were detained after landing in Hawaii.

The U.S. Department of Transportation posted a reminder for flyers after the incident, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Our department has zero tolerance for violent or unruly behavior aboard an aircraft. If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000.”

Reminder: Our department has zero tolerance for violent or unruly behavior aboard an aircraft. If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000. https://t.co/OWrtUYcHr4 — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) February 13, 2024

It is unclear if the passengers involved in the fight were charged or will be fined.

In a statement, Southwest said, “We commend our crew and customers for their professionalism in diffusing this situation.”

According to the witness who filmed the brawl, the fight was potentially started after “some alcohol and perhaps some violation of personal space.”

They praised the man in the blue sweater for the way he “maintains eye contact, uses non-threatening body language and tactical empathy, validates his feelings and offers alternate solutions.”