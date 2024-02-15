Menu

Crime

Vehicle sustains nearly $15k in damages after road rage incident: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 15, 2024 9:54 am
1 min read
Police say a 43-year-old man from Huron County turned himself on Wednesday after an apparent road rage incident that caused one vehicle to sustain nearly $15,000 in damages.
Police say a 43-year-old man from Huron County turned himself on Wednesday after an apparent road rage incident that caused one vehicle to sustain nearly $15,000 in damages. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a man from Huron County caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages following a road rage incident earlier this month.

Police said they were called to a parking lot on Woodlawn Road on Feb. 3.

One man from Waterloo told investigators he was driving a short time earlier when another person in a car became upset at his driving and followed him to a parking lot.

Investigators said the other driver kneed the victim’s front door, causing a large dent, before reversing and hitting the front of his Mercedes.

The victim tried to follow the other driver to identify him.

Then again, the two cars stopped in another parking lot where the accused went up to the victim’s vehicle and allegedly broke off the side mirror.

A body shop estimated the damage at close to $15,000.

A 43-year-old man turned himself on Wednesday and he’ll will appear in court on April 5.

