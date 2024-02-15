Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Cenovus Energy reports $743M Q4 profit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2024 9:11 am
1 min read
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a fourth-quarter of $743 million, down from $784 million a year earlier, as its revenue also edged lower.

The company says the profit amounted to 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of 39 cents per diluted share a year earlier when it had more shares outstanding.

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $13.13 billion, down from $14.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cenovus reported total upstream production of 808,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 806,900 a year earlier.

Downstream throughput was 579,100 barrels per day, up from 473,300 a year earlier.

Click to play video: '‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head'
‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices