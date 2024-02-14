Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

North Okanagan man surrenders peacefully after police called to residence

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 8:44 pm
1 min read
A parked RCMP cruiser during winter. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No charges are expected, say police in the North Okanagan, after a man undergoing a crisis was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Vernon RCMP say they were called to a residence on 32nd Street at 11 a.m., following a report of a person experiencing a mental health or drug-related crisis.

Click to play video: 'Retiring RCMP officer Dale Carr urges mental health care'
Retiring RCMP officer Dale Carr urges mental health care
Trending Now

“Police were also told that the man was in possession of a weapon and was acting in a manner that was dangerous to himself and others inside the building,” said the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Several officers responded, with police de-escalating the situation and the man peacefully surrendering.

“The person was apprehended under the mental health act and transported to hospital for assessment and care,” said police. “No charges are expected.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices