North Okanagan man surrenders peacefully after police called to residence

No charges are expected, say police in the North Okanagan, after a man undergoing a crisis was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Vernon RCMP say they were called to a residence on 32nd Street at 11 a.m., following a report of a person experiencing a mental health or drug-related crisis.

“Police were also told that the man was in possession of a weapon and was acting in a manner that was dangerous to himself and others inside the building,” said the RCMP.

Several officers responded, with police de-escalating the situation and the man peacefully surrendering.

“The person was apprehended under the mental health act and transported to hospital for assessment and care,” said police. “No charges are expected.”