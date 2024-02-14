Penticton, B.C. hockey coaches suspended after alleged wrongdoing

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Minor Hockey Association has allegedly suspended three coaches from a U13 hockey team, pending an investigation into potential wrongdoing.

Global News spoke to a number of people with direct knowledge of the investigation and has agreed to protect their identities over concerns for the safety of the children involved.

They told Global News that the coaches allegedly gave players on the team energy drinks and other caffeinated items without parental knowledge.

New coaching staff were on the bench for the team’s recent game, as the head coach and two assistant coaches have been removed indefinitely.

When asked for an interview or a statement, PMHA declined to comment.

“At this time until we hear different from the (independent third party) we have no comment on this,” association president Kiel Gatenby said in an email to Global News.

Gatenby, however, did provide a statement emailed to other media saying an independent third party Hockey Canada has taken over the investigation on this matter.

The statement went on to say that Penticton Minor Hockey and the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association are now not involved in the investigation. However, the local organizations are doing what they can to support the team.

A complaint was also allegedly made to Penticton RCMP.

“At this time, we won’t confirm or deny any investigation, or the name of any person who may be subject to an investigation, until such time as charges have been laid,” an RCMP spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

Global News has also reached out to Hockey Canada for more information.

None of the allegations have been proven at this time.