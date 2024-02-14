NHLPA appeals Morgan Rielly’s five-game suspension

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The NHL Players’ Association says it has filed an appeal of Morgan Rielly’s five-game suspension for cross-checking.

The league’s department of player safety banned the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman on Tuesday for his cross-check to the head of Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying moments of Ottawa’s 5-3 victory over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Rielly, who was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct, lunged at Greig up high after the centre fired a slapshot into an empty net from close range with 5.1 seconds left in regulation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Greig wasn’t injured on the play.

Toronto picked up a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues without Rielly on Tuesday. The 29-year-old will be eligible to return to the lineup when the Leafs visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 22.

A suspension appeal of five games or fewer is heard by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, whose ultimate ruling is final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.