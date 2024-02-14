Teen told 911 she ‘couldn’t control the urge to kill’ brother and dad: police

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing descriptions. Please read at your own discretion.

Nevada teenager Mashenka Reid has been accused of fatally shooting her father and younger brother, reportedly telling a 911 operator that she “couldn’t control the urge to kill” them.

The slayings allegedly happened in the family’s Reno, Nev., home last Friday, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case and obtained by NBC affiliate KRNV.

NBC reports that a neighbour called police shortly after 4 p.m. to report arguing and gunshots from a nearby residence. Three minutes later, a different person called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I shot my dad. I shot my brother. I think my brother is dead.”

She also allegedly told the dispatcher, “I couldn’t control the urge to kill somebody,” according to the reported affidavit.

Mashenka Reid is seen in a mugshot. Washoe County Sheriff's Office

When Reno police arrived at the home they found the body of Reid’s younger brother, believed to be four or five years old, on the living room couch with a gunshot wound to the head, reports the Reno Gazette Journal, citing the affidavit.

The body of her father, identified by police as 39-year-old Justin Reid, was found in the garage with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

Reid, 17, told dispatchers she was outside and had dropped the gun, a Walther PPS, inside the home, according to the probable cause statement.

2 News Nevada reports that Reid’s sister was found alive when an officer kicked in a door to a locked bedroom.

Reid, a minor, was read the juvenile Miranda Admonishment, reports 2 News, and declined to speak with law enforcement.

Reid has now been charged as an adult and faces two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

She is due in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.