UBC Okanagan seeking public’s help to find stolen painting

A piece of art was stolen earlier this month, and UBC Okanagan is seeking the public’s help in getting it returned.

The local university says a student was working on a five-foot-tall painting outside the Innovation Precinct 1 building along Innovation Drive.

The 40-inch by 60-inch painting was left outside in a loading area to dry on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 10. The next afternoon, the student reported it missing.

UBCO says it has security images of a grey pickup truck at 10:30 p.m.

“Other video scans have determined the painting was in the rear box of the truck as it drove through the UBCO campus,” said the university.

The painting weighs around 100 pounds and has painted chrome and neon paint as well.

“The artist would really like the piece returned as it is part of a group he is working on,” said the university.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you’re asked to email UBCO community safety officer Robyn Boffy at robyn.boffy@ubc.ca.