1 arrested and charged, 1 injured in Vancouver SkyTrain station stabbing

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing at a SkyTrain station.
Vancouver police officers responded to the stabbing at the Main Street-Science World SkyTrain Station on Tuesday.
When officers arrived, a 45-year-old suspect was arrested and a 51-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds. Several witnesses called 911, which led to the arrest.
According to police, two men were arguing at the SkyTrain station just before the violent incident.
Investigators do believe the suspect and victim knew each other before the stabbing.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Richard Angelo McDonald, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody.
