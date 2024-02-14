1 arrested and charged, 1 injured in Vancouver SkyTrain station stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing at a SkyTrain station.

Vancouver police officers responded to the stabbing at the Main Street-Science World SkyTrain Station on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, a 45-year-old suspect was arrested and a 51-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds. Several witnesses called 911, which led to the arrest.

1:23 Road rage gone wrong attributed to stabbing death of Edmonton man beloved by neighbours

According to police, two men were arguing at the SkyTrain station just before the violent incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators do believe the suspect and victim knew each other before the stabbing.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Richard Angelo McDonald, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody.