Frederick Street bridge to be widened as part of Highway 7 widening between Kitchener and Guelph

The province has announced that it will be widening the Frederick Street bridge in Kitchener as part of the plan to widen Highway 7 between Guelph and Kitchener.

The plan will be to lengthen the bridge while also creating a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Ontario government said contractors will be given the opportunity to begin bidding on the project on Feb. 28.

“The people of Kitchener-Waterloo have waited far too long for the new Highway 7,” Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria stated in a release. “That is why our government has made it a priority to move this project forward.”

The widening of the highway has been an on-again, off-again project for many years, with the province approving the latest iteration of the plan in 2020.

Once complete, the new Highway 7 will include seven interchanges between Kitchener and Guelph, including a multi-level connection to Highway 85, a new crossing over the Grand River and improvements to local roads.

The province says the work on the Frederick Street bridge is the third phase of the Highway 7 project.

It did not say how long the construction would take or whether other aspects of the plan to widen Highway 7 would take place during bridge construction to speed up the process.

It also noted that the stretch of Highway 7 between Guelph and Kitchener is one of the busiest in Ontario, with 26,000 vehicles travelling on it daily.