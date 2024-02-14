Menu

Health
Headline link
Health

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health offering free, at-home HIV tests

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health sign at the offices in Belleville. View image in full screen
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health is offering free, at-home HIV tests for anyone over the age of 16. Global News
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is offering free, at-home HIV testing kits to mark Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week.

The health authority is partnering with University of Ottawa-based GetaKit to offer the free self-test kits for residents over 16 years of age.

“Our partnership with GetaKit shows our commitment to supporting individuals to take charge of their health and ‘know their status’,” said Stephanie McFaul, manager of sexual health and harm reduction with HPEPH.

“It offers a flexible alternative testing option for people who are unable or not comfortable accessing testing through traditional health care provider appointments.”

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week, which runs Feb. 12-16, is held annually to raise awareness and promote resources to improve sexual health, according to a message from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says any resident over the age of 16 is eligible for the at-home HIV test kit, which analyzes a small amount of blood obtained from a fingertip prick.

The at-home kits are part of University of Ottawa study working to evaluate an online assessment and mail-out system for sexual health services, including testing and prevention.

In addition to HIV testing, residents can also access testing for other STIs, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, HPEPH says.

Those who test positive will be connected to services that offer treatment and support.

To access at-home testing, individuals will need to register at the GetaKit website and complete an online risk assessment.

For more information about HEPPH’s sexual health services call 1-800-267-2802 or check out the health authority’s website.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

